Dec 16 Alior Bank SA :

* Said on Thursday that it has finalised negotiations with all its unions regarding restructuring of employment at the bank

* On Dec. 15, the unions and the bank entered into an agreement defining the method of proceeding on employee issues relating to group lay-offs

* The parties agreed that the group lay-offs would be conducted in the period between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2017

* Announced its restructuring plans in Nov.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)