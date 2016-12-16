Dec 16 iAlbatros Group SA :

* Said on Thursday that its CEO, Moncef Khanfir, along with the whole management board, has resigned

* CEO has stepped down to avoid a conflict of interest concerning the company's negotiations with potential investors over the acquisition of iAlbatros Poland SA

* Grzegorz Kiczmachowski has been appointed the company's new CEO

