Dec 16 Electricite De France SA
* EDF Energy says it will cut UK variable gas prices by 5.2
percent from Jan. 6, 2017, ahead of coldest winter months
* EDF Energy says prepayment customers get 12.9 percent gas
price cut three months before the price cap recommended by
Competition and Markets Authority takes effect
* Variable electricity prices will be frozen until March 1,
2017, then rise by 8.4 percent
* The combined changes mean EDF Energy's new standard dual
fuel direct debit price will increase by 1.2 percent to 1,082
pounds a year, below forecast inflation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by
Alexander Smith)