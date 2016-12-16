Dec 16 Electricite De France SA

* EDF Energy says it will cut UK variable gas prices by 5.2 percent from Jan. 6, 2017, ahead of coldest winter months

* EDF Energy says prepayment customers get 12.9 percent gas price cut three months before the price cap recommended by Competition and Markets Authority takes effect

* Variable electricity prices will be frozen until March 1, 2017, then rise by 8.4 percent

* The combined changes mean EDF Energy's new standard dual fuel direct debit price will increase by 1.2 percent to 1,082 pounds a year, below forecast inflation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nina Chestney and Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alexander Smith)