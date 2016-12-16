Dec 16 Robinson Europe SA :

* Said on Thursday that its Q4 2015/2016 revenue was 2.7 million zlotys ($637,469) versus 3.0 mln zlotys year on year

* Q4 net loss was 35,698 zlotys versus loss of 37,353 zlotys year on year

* Maintains its FY 2016/2017 EBITDA financial forecast at 2.25 million zlotys

($1 = 4.2355 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)