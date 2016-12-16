Dec 16 EQL Pharma AB :

* Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited has exercised 973,000 warrants of TO3

* Cadila received 2 million TO3 with a strike price 6.5 Swedish crowns and duration until December 15, 2016 in connection with the directed share issue in October 2015

* A total of 973,000 warrants TO 3 exercised (about 49 percent of all TO 3), which means EQL Pharma will receive about 6.3 million Swedish crowns ($672,466.24)

* Cadila have, following the subscription of the new shares, 29,9% of capital and votes of EQL Pharma AB

($1 = 9.3685 Swedish crowns)