BRIEF-CRCAM Languedoc FY net profit down at 159.8 million euros
* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago
(Adds detail on share issue, guidance)
Dec 16 Raiffeisen Bank International :
* The number of shares RBI will issue to pay to owners of its parent company Raiffeisen Zentralbank under their planned merger is at the lower end of a range announced in October
* The number of RBI shares issued will increase by 35,960,583, or 10.9 percent, to 328,939,621
* The October guidance was for its shares in issue to increase by roughly 10-13 percent
* RZB and RBI have passed resolution on merger exchange ratio
* Current RBI free float percentage will be 34.9 percent following execution of transaction
* Extraordinary general meeting of RBI which is to vote on merger, requiring a 75 percent majority of share capital present, is planned for Jan. 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia and Vienna newsrooms)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank Zenit's (BZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also downgraded BZ's Viability Rating (VR) to 'b+' from 'bb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The u
ATHENS, Jan 27 Greek 10-year bond yields shot up and stocks tumbled on Friday, a day after euro zone finance ministers acknowledged the country's fiscal progress but failed to break an impasse with the International Monetary Fund over its future bailout targets.