Dec 16 Jojka Communication AB :

* Says has signed agreement with Bethard Group

* Annual order value which cooperation will initially generate is about 700,000 Swedish crowns ($74,771.15)

* Agreement is signed for one year and applies to Sweden

Source text: bit.ly/2gSzbxq

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.3619 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)