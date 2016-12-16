Dec 16 Gobarto SA

* Cedrob SA changes the price in tender offer for Gobarto's shares to 6.15 zlotys ($1.5) per share from 6.70 zloty per share, Ipopema Securities, an intermediary in the transaction, said on Friday

* Cedrob announced tender for 9.5 mln shares representing 34 pct in Gobarto in Nov.

