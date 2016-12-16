Dec 16 RLS Global AB :

* Says has decided to carry out a directed new issue and a rights issue totaling 70 million Swedish crowns ($7.46 million)

* The directed new issue is subscribed by Zebra Holdings and Investments (Guernsey) Limited to 97.5% and by Vallea Holding AG to 2.5%

* The subscription price in both issues is 8.0 crown per share

Source text: bit.ly/2gS1bTr

($1 = 9.3784 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)