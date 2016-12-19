BRIEF-April FY sales of 861.2 million euros, up 7.9 pct
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
Dec 19 Eurocent SA :
* Said on Friday that its unit, Raven 2 sp. z o.o., bought from ERC Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety 30.5 million shares of Luxembourg-based Toucan 1 SCSp (Toucan 1) for 31.2 million zlotys ($7.38 million)
* Shares represent 99.99 pct stake of Toucan 1
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.2267 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei