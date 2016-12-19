Dec 19 Eurocent SA :

* Said on Friday that its unit, Raven 2 sp. z o.o., bought from ERC Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety 30.5 million shares of Luxembourg-based Toucan 1 SCSp (Toucan 1) for 31.2 million zlotys ($7.38 million)

* Shares represent 99.99 pct stake of Toucan 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2267 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)