Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Dec 19 Bollore Sa :
* Says won contract tender to run car-sharing in Los Angeles
* BlueLA service will launch in late 2017 with 200 charging stations and 100 electric cars Further company coverage: (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei