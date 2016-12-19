(Adds shareholder vote on merger expected in 2018)
Dec 19 Immofinanz AG :
* Adjusts the preliminary timetable for the planned merger with CA Immobilien Anlagen
* Reason is planned divestment of Immofinanz's Russian property portfolio, which is a
condition for merger of two companies
* The recent stabilisation of the economy in Russia has contributed to this decision
* Structured bidding process for Immofinanz's Moscow shopping centers is scheduled to start
at beginning of 2017. According to current estimates, transaction should close in 2017
* The detailed merger discussions between Immofinanz and CA Immo will be rescheduled until
the separation of Immofinanz's Russian portfolio is completed
* The shareholder meetings to vote on the merger are expected, from the current point of
view, to take place in 2018
