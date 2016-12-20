BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :
* Reported on Monday Q3 income from investment activities of 10.3 million Danish crowns ($1.5 million) versus loss of 939,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 EBIT 9.8 million crowns versus loss 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Still expects long term return on equity of 8-9 pct annually given its current asset allocation
* Decided to distribute an extraordinary dividend of 2 Danish crowns per share
($1 = 7.1498 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.