Dec 20 Cloud Technologies SA :

* Said on Monday that its supervisory board agreed to aquire Imagine The Future for 320.0 million zlotys ($75.10 million)

* The acquisition to take place by Dec. 31

* The company plans to finance the operation from own resources (no more than 20.0 million zlotys), loan or bonds issue (no more than 80.0 million zlotys) and share issue addressed solely to the owner of the acquired company

* Imagine The Future is an agency of new technologies, providing services in the field of marketing efficiency measure with the use of on-line communication channels

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.2608 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)