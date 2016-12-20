Dec 20 Intertainment AG :

* Said on Monday Q1 loss amounts to 54 thousand euros ($56 thousand), compared to 64 thousand euros in the prior-year period

* Did not generate any sales in the first quarter of 2016 as in the same period of the previous year

