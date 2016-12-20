BRIEF-Winner Information Technology sets pricing for Shenzhen IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 25 million shares at 8.12 yuan a share to raise 203 million yuan ($29.61 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
Dec 20 Intertainment AG :
* Said on Monday Q1 loss amounts to 54 thousand euros ($56 thousand), compared to 64 thousand euros in the prior-year period
* Did not generate any sales in the first quarter of 2016 as in the same period of the previous year
Source text: bit.ly/2h55DwD
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9631 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue up to 25 million shares at 8.12 yuan a share to raise 203 million yuan ($29.61 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 20 million shares at 14.37 yuan a share to raise 287.4 million yuan ($41.92 million) for its Shenzhen IPO
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics