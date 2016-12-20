Dec 20 Prochnik SA :

* Said on Monday that it signed a letter of intent (LoI) with Anna Marynowska, the owner of e-lady.pl online shop

* The LoI concerning terms and condition of the potential purchase of the rights to the store

* Further resolutions to implement the transaction are to be set by Feb. 28, 2017

