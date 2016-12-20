BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 Attica Bank :
* Said on Monday The Group pre-tax result was a loss of 19.1 million euro ($19.83 million) against a loss of 483.6 million euros in Q3 2015
* In Q3 Group displayed an after-tax loss of 15.5 million euros against a loss of 273.5 million euros in Q3 2015
* Q3 total comprehensive income after tax consisted of a loss of 16.6 million euros against a loss of 271.7 million euros in Q3 2015
* The CET1 ratio on a consolidated ratio was 15.23 percent as at 30.09.2016
* The interest margin in Q3 2016 was increased to 61 percent compared to 55 percent in Q3 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2hUKxzt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9631 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.