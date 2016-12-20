BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 20 CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Monday that convertible bond "CdR Avance Capital 2016-2022 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 5%" was subscribed for 2.15 million euros ($2.23 million) in the first subscription period
* Second bond subscription period for up to 2.8 million euros to run from Jan. 9, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017
* Total amount of the bond is up to 5.0 million euros
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.