Dec 21 Dormakaba Holding AG :

* To acquire Mechanical Security businesses from Stanley Black & Decker

* Has signed an agreement to acquire certain Mechanical Security businesses from Stanley Black & Decker for a total consideration of $725 million in cash

* Scope of transaction: Consolidated 2016E net sales of $276 million and EBITDA of $52 million

