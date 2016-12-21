BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 Risanamento SpA :
* Said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with the Italian tax office related to the fiscal periods between 2003 and 2008
* Committed to paying 34.6 million euros ($36.00 million) of 205 million euros of taxes, sanctions and interests through 16 three-month instalments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9612 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31