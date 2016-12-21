BRIEF-Comptel receives an order from a customer in South America
* Has received an order from a Global Tier-1 Group Customer in South America
Dec 21 Wirtualna Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Tuesday that under dividend policy its management will propose to the shareholders' general meeting the annual dividend payments at a level of above 1 zloty ($0.24) per share, but not more than 70 pct of the consolidated net profit for the given fiscal year
* The dividend policy will be applied from the distribution of the consolidated net profit for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016
($1 = 4.2359 zlotys)
* The company terminates share buy back due to current effects of the share buyback and the need to have financial reserves associated with share buy back in the whole period of its duration, until June 25., 2018
* Says it plans to issue up to 29 million new shares through private placement for operating funds enrichment