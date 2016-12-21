BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Summary:
** European shares seen opening slightly lower
** Equity index futures down 0.1-0.2 pct
** VW agrees to fix, buy back more polluting U.S. cars
** Sanofi's takeover talks with Actelion progressing - source (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31