BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property enters deal to borrow HK$1.5 billion
* On 25 January 2017, company as borrower and lenders as lenders entered into loan agreement
Dec 21 Gateway Real Estate AG :
* Said on Tuesday had acquired a commercial property portfolio, the transition of benefits and burdens is planned for the second quarter of 2017
* With a purchase price of more than 30 million euros ($31.24 million) is expanding its portfolio of office and commercial properties, as well as retail space, to a total of ten property sites
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31