MILAN Dec 21

Summary:

** European shares pull back from year's highs, STOXX down 0.3 pct

** Monte Paschi rises from record low to turn positive briefly, now down 5 pct

** Italy parliament approves govt request to hike debt for bank rescue

** Spanish lenders down sharply after EU court ruling

** M&A activity buoys Actelion, Mediaset, Dormakaba

** Volkswagen rises after new dieselgate settlement (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)