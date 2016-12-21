Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 MSC Group AB :
* Said on Tuesday buys Capo Marknadskommunikation AB and carries out non-cash issue
* Signed agreement with Lorentzons i Grenna Aktiebolag and Hans Thoursie AB to buy all 1,000 shares in Capo Marknadskommunikation
* Payment for acquired shares is partly done by cash consideration of 3.5 million Swedish crowns ($377,586), partly through non-cash issue of 1.5 million series B shares in company
* Cash future additional purchase price may be paid provided Capo Marknadskommunikation AB reaches certain results during 2018 and 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 9.2694 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)