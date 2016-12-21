Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm AB :
* Says has won tender for framework agreement for fiber work to Telge Nät-Södertälje Municipality's municipal urban network
* framework agreement specifies no order values
* The agreement is valid for one year with an option for extension of 1 + 1 year, to a maximum of three years in total
Source text: bit.ly/2i0pNGn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)