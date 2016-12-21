Dec 21 Xtranet Gruppen i Stockholm AB :

* Says has won tender for framework agreement for fiber work to Telge Nät-Södertälje Municipality's municipal urban network

* framework agreement specifies no order values

* The agreement is valid for one year with an option for extension of 1 + 1 year, to a maximum of three years in total

