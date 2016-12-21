Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 Orange
* Says reaches deal with 24 banks to renew 6 billion euro ($6.26 billion) syndicated credit line
* Renewal anticipates expiry of current credit facility in Jan 2018, adds two optional one-year extensions subject to banks' approval Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9585 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)