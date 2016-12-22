BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(makes clear in headline and second bullet that 2.069 bln euro expected capital hike comes from debt swap)
Dec 22 Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:
* Updated value of the debt swap offer is total of 2.451 billion euros ($2.56 billion)
* Capital increase from debt-swap offer is expected to be a maximum of 2.069 billion euros
* Debt-swap offer to retail investors equal to 1.066 billion euros, to institutional investors equal to 1.385 billion euros
* All results updated as of 2100 GMT of Dec. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9587 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: