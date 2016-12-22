BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Platynowe Inwestycje SA (PI) :
* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 16 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) discontinued administrative proceedings for exclusion from trade on regulated market of Platynowe Inwestycje's shares
* KNF said it discontinued proceedings as the issue of shares under Platynowe Inwestycje's shareholders resolution from Sept. 25, 2015 did not go through and therefore the interest of investors is not endangered
* KNF also initiated proceedings on the imposition of fine on Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. (SI) as well as directed a notice to the prosecutor's office in Warsaw, Poland, of suspicion of committing offense by SI
Source text: bit.ly/2h4rd13
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations