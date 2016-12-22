Dec 22 Moscow Exchange :

* Says has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two Chinese securities firms, CITIC Securities and Galaxy Securities

* Under the agreements, the parties will cooperate on cross-border investments between Russia and China, with the two Chinese firms starting to provide access for their clients to Russian securities traded on Moscow Exchange

* The MoU also includes assistance for Chinese corporates that want to list their securities in Moscow

Source text - bit.ly/2h4nS25

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)