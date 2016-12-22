BRIEF-Ardepro to issue corporate bonds worth 4.8 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Dec 22 Moscow Exchange :
* Says has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two Chinese securities firms, CITIC Securities and Galaxy Securities
* Under the agreements, the parties will cooperate on cross-border investments between Russia and China, with the two Chinese firms starting to provide access for their clients to Russian securities traded on Moscow Exchange
* The MoU also includes assistance for Chinese corporates that want to list their securities in Moscow
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based insurance group FWD Limited's (BBB+/Stable) USD250m 6.25% subordinated perpetual securities a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 January 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS FWD Limited has issued the subord