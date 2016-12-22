Dec 22 OEX SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it ended book-building process for series A unsecured bonds

* The company to issue to more than 20,000 series A bonds at issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($236.68)

* The bonds to be issued on Jan. 18, 2017, redemption date is set for Jan. 17. 2020

* The interest rate of the bonds will be variable, based on WIBOR 6M plus a margin of 4.20 pct

* The company informed about launch of the bond issue on Dec. 2

($1 = 4.2252 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)