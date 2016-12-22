BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Dec 22 Mercator Medical SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its Thailand-based unit Mercator Medical (Thailand) Ltd. signed a deal with Thailand-based JWS Construction Co. Ltd. for development of gloves factory
* The deal is worth 36.5 million zlotys ($8.63 million) net
($1 = 4.2272 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology