BRIEF-Ardepro to issue corporate bonds worth 4.8 bln yen
* Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Dec 22 HAMBORNER REIT AG :
* Sells retail centre in Duisburg for 9.5 million euros ($9.92 million)
* Property was sold to a company of FIM Unternehmensgruppe, Bamberg
($1 = 0.9576 euros)
* Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based insurance group FWD Limited's (BBB+/Stable) USD250m 6.25% subordinated perpetual securities a final rating of 'BB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 8 January 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS FWD Limited has issued the subord