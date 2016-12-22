Dec 22 Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA :

* Said on Wednesday it will buy back the control over 100 percent of the share capital of Jeronimo Martins Restauracao e Servicos SA (JMRS, the company which operates Jeronymo Coffee Shops) and 51 percent of the share capital of Hussel Iberia Chocolates e Confeitaria SA (Hussel Iberia)

* Said that this operation will have no material impact on financial statements

