Dec 22
* It has acquired a 5-hectare land plot in the Kalininskiy
district of St Petersburg for the development of a new
residential project.
* The expected NSA (net selling area) of the project is
96,000 square metres, including 68,000 sq. m. of residential
area.
* Etalon Group plans to begin construction and launch sales
at the new project in 2017.
* Since the start of 2016, Etalon Group has acquired the
rights to eight new projects in Moscow and St Petersburg, with a
total planned NSA of 682,000 sq. m.
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)