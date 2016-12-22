Dec 22Moscow Exchange :
* Says as of Dec. 28 a new edition of listing rules on
Moscow Exchange comes into force
* According to the new edition, requirements to free float
for inclusion and maintaining shares in the second level of
listing and transfer to the second level from the first are
changed
* For inclusion to the second level (transfer from the third
level to second) total market value of an issuer's shares in
free float should be not less than 10 pct of the total amount of
shares
* In case of transfer to the second level from the fist
level free-float should be not less than 4 pct from the total
amount of shares
* The reason for the exclusion of shares from the second
level is decrease of free float to less than 4 pct from the
total amount of shares during six consecutive months
Source text: bit.ly/2hLrDgQ
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)