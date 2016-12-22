Dec 22 Ambia Trading Group AB (publ) :

* Ambia's subsidiary Björketorparn AB gets new name and new business after the agreement has been signed with the operatören 3(Hi3G Access AB) and its cooperation partner Operatörspartner

* The new operations are planned to begin during Q1 2017 and consist primarily of sale of telephony and IT solutions to corporate customers

* Starting the new business means a smaller investment for the company, estimated at 250,000 Swedish crowns

* The business activity is expected to give positive results in Q3 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2hWXWHO

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)