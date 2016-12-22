Dec 22 Fitch:

* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expects GDP growth to slow to 1.2 pct in 2016 and 1.4 pct in 2017

* Fitch says Portuguese banks outlook negative as capital is vulnerable

* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expect some sales of non-core assets to support capital

* Fitch on Portugese banks says believe asset-quality indicators could deteriorate in 2017, as loan deleveraging will persist

* Fitch on Portuguese banks says outlook ratings is stable reflecting capital increases, restructuring, weak but fairly stable asset-quality indicators