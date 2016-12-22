DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 22
Dec 22 Fitch:
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expects GDP growth to slow to 1.2 pct in 2016 and 1.4 pct in 2017
* Fitch says Portuguese banks outlook negative as capital is vulnerable
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says expect some sales of non-core assets to support capital
* Fitch on Portugese banks says believe asset-quality indicators could deteriorate in 2017, as loan deleveraging will persist
* Fitch on Portuguese banks says outlook ratings is stable reflecting capital increases, restructuring, weak but fairly stable asset-quality indicators
Jan 24 Puerto Rico's new governor wants to replace a law that allows the U.S. territory redirect revenues earmarked for bondholders to pay for essential services, the latest move to court holders of $70 billion in debt ahead of high-stakes restructuring talks.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.