Dec 23 Parmalat SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it had reached an agreement aimed at composing the claw back action filed in 2005 against Tetra Pak International SA

* Tetra Pak has committed to pay to Parmalat an amount of 16 million euros ($16.72 million), in full and final settlement

Source text: www.1info.it

