BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group says it entered into Thai Airasia Aircraft Lease Agreement with Thai Airasia
Jan 25 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd -
Dec 23 Optimum Re Spain Socimi SA :
* Said on Thursday it had signed a 13 year mortgage loan agreement for 1.9 million euros ($2.0 million) with Banco Sabadell
Source text: bit.ly/2imhgx6
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd -
MOSCOW, Jan 25 The proceeds from the privatisation of Russian oil major Rosneft reached federal budget accounts at the central bank last month and returned to the banking sector in the form of budget spending in the second half of the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.
* S&P Global increases dividend 13.9 pct to $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: