Dec 23 M&C SpA :

* Said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to raise its stake in Treofan to 87.7 pct

* Co is willing to raise its stake in Treofan to 100 pct in case the other shareholders decide to join the agreement and sell their stakes

* Price of the transaction is between 41.0 million euros ($42.81 million) and, in case all shareholders sell their stakes, 46.1 million euros

