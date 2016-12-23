BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group says it entered into Thai Airasia Aircraft Lease Agreement with Thai Airasia
Jan 25 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd -
Dec 23 M&C SpA :
* Said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to raise its stake in Treofan to 87.7 pct
* Co is willing to raise its stake in Treofan to 100 pct in case the other shareholders decide to join the agreement and sell their stakes
* Price of the transaction is between 41.0 million euros ($42.81 million) and, in case all shareholders sell their stakes, 46.1 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9578 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Ltd -
MOSCOW, Jan 25 The proceeds from the privatisation of Russian oil major Rosneft reached federal budget accounts at the central bank last month and returned to the banking sector in the form of budget spending in the second half of the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.
* S&P Global increases dividend 13.9 pct to $0.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: