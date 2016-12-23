Dec 23 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* Yildiz Holding decided to sell 71.8 million shares of Ulker Biskuvi, representing 21 percent of the company to its wholly owned unit Pladis as part of a strategy

* There will be no change in shareholding power of Yildiz Holding in Ulker Biskuvi

