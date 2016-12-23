Dec 23 Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Said on Thursday that it announces a decisive partnership with IFC through a 50 million euros ($52.23 million) long term loan facility

* Says financing will support investment plans in the commercial real estate combined with strategic vision in the green building and energy efficiency segment

