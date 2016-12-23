LONDON, Dec 23 (IFR) - UniCredit has added nine more
European banks to work on its 13bn rights issue, taking to 20
the number of firms working on the bumper share sale that is
expected to be formally launched as early as January.
Italy's biggest lender by assets said Banca IMI, Banco
Santander, Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Credit
Agricole, Natixis and Societe Generale will act as joint
bookrunners on the deal.
They join structuring advisors Morgan Stanley and UBS, joint
global coordinators and joint bookrunners Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Mediobanca, and co-global
co-ordinators Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs and HSBC.
UniCredit's own investment bank will also work on the deal.
The underwriters will receive a 3%-plus fee for the capital
raise, which is expected sometime in the first quarter (here).
