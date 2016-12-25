DUBAI Dec 25 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Sunday it has discontinued its management agreement with its founder, Emirates Telecommunications, also known as Etisalat.

The agreement expired on Friday "and Mobily and Etisalat Group agreed on the non-renewal of the same", Mobily said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Paul Tait)