Dec 26 Türk Telekomunikasyon A.S. :

* Signs long term credit agreement with Raiffeisen and Unicredit banks at $120 million

* Credit has 9 years of maturity with a Libor+0.65% annual interest rate

* Credit to be used for group's investment financing needs

