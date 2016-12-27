UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Imaginarium SA :
* Reported on Friday its 9-month net sales for a period ended Oct. 31 at 54.3 million euros versus 65.7 million euros year-on-year
* Said 9-month sales decreased by 15 percent in South Europe region and almost 33 percent in Five Seas region which includes Turkey, Israel, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria
Source text: bit.ly/2ixMXrk
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources