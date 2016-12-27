Dec 27 Imaginarium SA :

* Reported on Friday its 9-month net sales for a period ended Oct. 31 at 54.3 million euros versus 65.7 million euros year-on-year

* Said 9-month sales decreased by 15 percent in South Europe region and almost 33 percent in Five Seas region which includes Turkey, Israel, Greece, Romania and Bulgaria

