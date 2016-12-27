BRIEF-Goodman Networks announces entry into restructuring support agreement
* Goodman Networks Incorporated announces entry into restructuring support agreement
Dec 27KTG Energie AG :
* Said on Friday that District Court of Neuruppin (Insolvency Court) had approved the insolvency plan submitted by the Board of Managing Directors of KTG Energie to the members of the Creditors' Committee
Jan 24 Puerto Rico's new governor wants to replace a law that allows the U.S. territory redirect revenues earmarked for bondholders to pay for essential services, the latest move to court holders of $70 billion in debt ahead of high-stakes restructuring talks.
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 24 Judges in Delaware and Canada approved on Tuesday a plan to pay more than $7 billion to creditors of Nortel Networks, ending years of litigation over the former telecommunications company that filed for bankruptcy in 2009.