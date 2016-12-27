Dec 27 KREMLIN AG :
* Said on Saturday that audit firm Ebner & Stolz GmbH & Co. KG had terminated the audit for the 2014 financial statements for important reasons
* In addition, the Hamburg District Court, informed Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft that it has lodged an action for annulment against the resolutions adopted at agenda item 1 & 2 from extraordinary meeting from Nov. 18.
