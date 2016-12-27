Dec 27 Amper SA :

* Says to grant up to 4.8 million euro ($5.0 million) financing to Nervion SL with a right to convert it into shares, reaching a stake of about 78.4 percent (not 57.75 percent) in the company

* In one year upon the financing operation, minority shareholders of Nervion representing 17.5 pct of its share capital, will get the right to convert their shares into shares of Amper at market price

* Says signs 6.8 million euro syndicated loan agreement with Alternative Financing Estructuracion y Originacion, convertible into shares of Amper at 0.085 euro per share, in relation with Nervion financing operation

